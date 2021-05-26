Bills Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press

The Buffalo Bills set a new high standard for themselves in 2021 by reaching the AFC Championship Game.

Now that they have won the AFC East, the Bills have to focus on matching the offensive output of the Kansas City Chiefs to take the next step as a franchise.

Buffalo's free-agent addition of Emmanuel Sanders bolstered the wide receiver depth chart, but it still has some questions at running back and tight end.

The Bills need their offense to be fantastic on all levels to match what the Chiefs could throw at them in a potential playoff rematch.

Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Dawson Knox all showed signs of promise in 2020, but they need to prove they are high-volume contributors at their positions for the offense to look deadlier than it was in 2020.