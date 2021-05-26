Packers Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

One of the Green Bay Packers' early-round NFL draft picks from 2020 is expected to play a significant role in 2021.

While Jordan Love still sits behind Aaron Rodgers, A.J. Dillon is projected to have a larger workload behind Aaron Jones.

Dillon will be the team's No. 2 running back after Jamaal Williams departed in free agency, and if he fails to deal with the increase in touches, the Packers could be in a tough position offensively.

The wide receivers around Rodgers will be under scrutiny as well, even if Davante Adams produces another career season.

Just like the wide receivers around Adams, the pass-rushers beneath Za'Darius Smith on the depth chart need to increase their production to help fill the gap between the top sack earner and the rest of the roster.