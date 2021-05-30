Sting, Darby Allin Beat Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Credit: AEW

Sting and Darby Allin defeated Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page in a tag team grudge match at AEW Double or Nothing on Sunday.

Sting hit the Scorpion Death Drop on Sky for the victory. The veteran showed he still has a little bit left in the tank.

Since Sting made his All Elite Wrestling debut in December, he and Allin have forged a strong bond and become targets for some of the company's top villainous teams and groups.

They had their first rivalry with Team Taz, and it led to a match at Revolution in March. They beat Brian Cage and Ricky Starks in a Street Fight that was filmed at a separate venue and done in a cinematic style.

That match was the 62-year-old Sting's first since 2015, and it was done in a way that helped protect him despite his age and injury history.

Once Sting and Allin moved past Team Taz, they were faced with new foes in the form of Sky and Page, who joined forces after both competed in the six-man ladder match at Revolution for a shot at the TNT Championship.

Sky fell short in his title match against Allin, causing him to turn heel immediately after. He then formed a bond with the like-minded Page, and it didn't take long before they both set their sights on destroying both Sting and Allin.

In many ways, Sky and Page were responsible for Allin losing the TNT title, as they pushed him down a flight of stairs one week before his scheduled defense against Miro.

With Allin operating at less than 100 percent, he was unable to overcome his challenger's size and strength advantage and passed out in his submission finisher, thus ending his 186-day reign as TNT champion.

Sting and Allin were out for revenge against Sky and Page, not only because they cost Allin the title but also because they made it their stated goal to put The Icon on the shelf for good.

Having already won a tag team match together on the pay-per-view stage, Sting and Allin entered Double or Nothing with confidence, although Sky and Page had plenty to prove.

Although Sky and Page were hungry to score a big win over the two established stars, The Icon and Allin prevailed once again in only their second match as a team.

