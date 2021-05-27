Top College Football Head Coaches Who Once Coached at the High School Level

1 of 9

No one in our ranked list is still coaching college football, but there are a handful of active coaches who bear mentioning for the jobs they have done since getting their start in high school.

Gus Malzahn

High school football was a brief stepping stone for the vast majority of coaches who even went that route at all. Malzahn was one of the exceptions to the rule, spending 14 years as a head coach at various high schools in Arkansas. He implemented an explosive spread offense at each of those stops before making a seamless transition to college football. He helped guide Auburn to the BCS national championship game in just his second season as a college head coach.

David Cutcliffe

Cutcliffe spent a few years at Banks High School in Alabama before embarking on a long journey through various positions on Tennessee's coaching staff. He was an assistant with the Volunteers from 1982-98, and then again for two seasons in 2006-07 after an unceremonious ending to his six-season run as the head coach at Ole Miss. More recently, he did the seemingly impossible by turning Duke into a competent football program. The Blue Devils went 19-117 in the 12 years before his 2008 arrival, but he has led them to five winning seasons since then.

Butch Davis

Can't imagine there are more than a handful of men who served as a head coach in high school, college and the NFL, but Davis did. He spent five years as an assistant in high school and one (1978) as the head coach of Will Rogers High School. He later became the Miami Hurricanes head coach in 1995, laying the foundation for what is widely regarded as the greatest team in CFB history. He didn't coach that 2001 Hurricanes juggernaut, though. He left after the 2000 season for the Cleveland Browns job. He later coached at North Carolina for a few scandalous years and is currently at FIU.

Bill Clark

Like Malzahn, Clark spent well over a decade coaching high school football. He held assistant positions from 1990-98 and then was the head coach at Prattville High School in Alabama from 1999-2007, compiling an overall record of 106-11 with two state championships. He got the UAB head coaching job in 2014, right before the administration controversially disbanded the program. However, he stuck around through the two-year hiatus and has built the Blazers into one of the better Group of Five programs.

Tom Allen

Yet another coach with a lengthy high school tenure, Allen became the head coach of Temple Heights Christian School in 1993 at the age of 23. He then spent nearly a decade as a defensive coordinator at three other high schools before reprising the head coach role at Ben Davis High School from 2004-06. After another decade spent climbing the college football ranks (assistant gigs at seven different schools in 10 years), he became the head coach at Indiana at the end of the 2016 season. He's barely .500 (24-22) in his college career, but the Hoosiers were one of the biggest positive surprises of the 2020 campaign, finishing the season ranked in the AP Top 15 for the first time in more than 50 years.