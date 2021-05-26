Browns Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Joe Sargent/Getty Images

As a team, the Cleveland Browns spent 2020 proving they were a real threat in the AFC North.

After years of being an afterthought, Kevin Stefanski proved to be the missing piece of the puzzle as the Browns went to the playoffs and won a game for the first time since 1994 when then-coach Bill Belichick beat the Bill Parcells-led Patriots in the Wild Card Round.

So looking ahead to 2021, the job of next year's team will be to prove that last year was no fluke. However, for some individuals, they'll need to spend the 2021 campaign proving themselves.

Whether it's proving they can come back from an injury and fit in the offense, rebound from a down year or just flat out show they can carve out a role in the league, each of these players has some things to show in 2021 to prove the doubters wrong.