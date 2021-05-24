Raiders Players with Most to Prove Ahead of 2021 Season

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The 2021 season has the potential to be a crucial one for the Las Vegas Raiders. It may even be the year when the team returns to the playoffs.

Having only reached the postseason once in the past 18 seasons (2016), the Raiders are looking to get back there in the upcoming campaign. They have yet to reach the playoffs since Jon Gruden returned as head coach in 2018, although the team's win total has increased in each of his three seasons back at the helm.

In order for Las Vegas to continue to take steps forward, it will need several key players to show progress. And some of these names will be looking to have strong years to show the organization they're going to be part of the group that helps turn the franchise's regular-season fortunes around.

Here's a look at three Raiders players who have the most to prove heading into the 2021 season.