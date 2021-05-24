Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Match Card and PredictionsMay 24, 2021
Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Match Card and Predictions
All Elite Wrestling presents its flagship pay-per-view, Double or Nothing, Sunday night in Jacksonville, Florida.
The card is star-studded and championship-heavy, with multiple potential Match of the Year candidates and some of the hottest feuds in the industry poised to culminate at Daily's Place.
What does the card look like and who should fans expect to walk away victorious from the night's action?
Find out with this preview of the extravaganza before Sunday's B/R Live presentation.
Casino Battle Royale
Announced for the match are: Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., Pres10 Vance, Stu Grayson, Nick Comoroto, QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Dustin Rhodes, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Penta El Zero M, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Matt Sydal, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Jungle Boy and A MYSTERY ENTRANT.
The lineup for the annual Casino Battle Royale features some supremely talented wrestlers, but only a handful are legitimate contenders to win the whole thing.
Powerhouse Hobbs, Jungle Boy, and Pres10 Vance represent young stars who could earn career-defining wins and set themselves up for a major championship opportunity. Matt Hardy and QT Marshall are two heels who have seen considerable television time in recent months, while Penta El Zero M is a threat to win any contest he appears in.
With that said, the predictable choice feels like the most likely to win this match.
Christian Cage debuted at Revolution in March, appeared to be on a collision course with Kenny Omega, then backed off and focused on Team Taz instead.
Look for him to eliminate Hobbs to tie up that loose end, and then earn his title opportunity and a date with Omega sooner rather than later.
Prediction: Cage wins
'Hangman' Adam Page vs. Brian Cage
Brian Cage brought "Hangman" Adam Page's win streak to a screeching halt with a dominant victory that essentially plummeted him in the rankings and cost him a shot at the AEW world title and former tag team partner Kenny Omega.
Now, Page will look for a measure of revenge while also exorcising the demon that is Team Taz. And he will succeed.
Cage's victory set up the rematch but since then, their Double or Nothing showdown has felt like a get-right for the former world tag team champion.
Page will withstand the incredible power and force of Cage, uncork his Buckshot Lariat,and get back to winning ways—as he should.
Prediction: Page
Sting and Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page
Scorpio Sky and Ethan Page have made life a living hell for Sting and Darby Allin over the last month, attacking The Icon, tossing Allin down a flight of steps and indirectly costing the latter the TNT Championship.
Double or Nothing represents not only an opportunity for the face-painted babyfaces to avenge the torment they have experienced but also a chance for the heels to establish themselves as forces within AEW by beating one of the most recognizable faces in the history of the business and a former champion.
The allure of Page and Sky winning and strengthening their stature in AEW is great. This feels like the perfect opportunity to put an exclamation point on the last few months of television and really hammer home that they are a major part of AEW's immediate future.
But AEW didn't bring Sting in to lose midcard tag matches. His value is as an attraction and that decreases if he starts dropping matches to guys the company may not have long-term plans for. And Allin has proved to be a ratings draw for the company that it likely doesn't want to tarnish too much.
Prediction: Sting and Allin
Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo
There is only one way the match between Cody Rhodes and Anthony Ogogo should end and that's with the 2012 Olympic boxing bronze medalist knocking his opponent out cold and having his arm raised in victory.
Based on Rhodes dusting off The American Dream nickname for the match, cutting a tone-deaf pro-American promo and draping himself in the red, white and blue, that doesn't feel like the ending we're getting Sunday in Jacksonville.
Rhodes will likely win, infuriating fans who don't understand why the effort was put into Ogogo if he was only going to be beaten at the PPV. Maybe he recovers and comes back stronger, but it will be a setback that ranks as one of the biggest controversies of the show.
Prediction: Rhodes
TNT Championship Match: Miro vs. Lance Archer
Miro defeated Darby Allin in a mostly one-sided victory on May 12 to capture the TNT Championship and immediately found himself in the cross hairs of Lance Archer.
The two big men will do battle in what promises to be an incredibly physical match, but the outcome is not at all in question.
AEW didn't go through the trouble of rebuilding Miro, having him demolish Allin and win the title, just to give it to Archer.
The Murderhawk Monster will have a great showing and come close to knocking off The Best Man, but Miro will retain his title and continue what is, arguably, the hottest streak in the company right now.
Prediction: Miro retains
AEW Women's World Championship Match: Hikaru Shida vs. Britt Baker
From day one of AEW, Britt Baker has felt like the face of its women's division for the long term. She has hit roadblocks, such as failed babyface pushes and injuries that kept her from achieving that sooner, but Double or Nothing marks her official coronation.
To accomplish that goal and win the women's title, she will have to defeat Hikaru Shida, who has reigned atop the division for over a year. The same Shida also shattered Baker's nose all over her face during their last encounter.
A revenge win won't be easy, but it will happen.
Baker has developed her character, is the most engaging performer in that division and has the potential to stand alongside The Elite, Jon Moxley, and Cody Rhodes as faces of AEW. She is that good.
Shida deserves all the respect in the world for carrying the division at a time when it was growing and evolving, but it is Baker's time to ascend to the throne.
Prediction: Baker wins the title
AEW Tag Team Title Match: Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks have dominated tag team action in AEW since capturing the gold last November at Full Gear. They have successfully transitioned from babyfaces to heels, and they enter Double or Nothing as the hottest villains in the company.
Standing across the ring from them are Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, both of whom have been tormented and been cost opportunities by Matt and Nick Jackson's constant interference on behalf of world champion Kenny Omega.
Sunday, they have the opportunity to avenge themselves while also taking the tag titles from the team that often touts itself the best in the business.
They probably should, if only to freshen things up a bit, but they won't.
The Bucks will retain in the best match of the night, probably with some sort of interference from Don Callis or The Good Brothers.
Prediction: The Young Bucks retain
Stadium Stampede: Inner Circle vs. The Pinnacle
After losing Blood and Guts, the only option in the Stadium Stampede match is for Inner Circle to knock off The Pinnacle.
Of course, the stipulation stating the group must disband if it does not win only adds further fuel to the suggestion Chris Jericho and Co. will win, but that still isn't a given.
What if this match is Tony Khan and AEW's way of further establishing The Pinnacle?
What better way to announce to the world they are the new dominant faction in AEW, and position them as the biggest heels in the business, than by forcing the OG faction to disband?
It is rare that an opportunity to present a heel faction that dominantly presents itself, and promoters should take advantage of them when they pop up. Just don't look for it to happen Sunday.
Inner Circle will avenge their loss, Jericho will silence MJF for the time being, and the result will send fans home happy...at least until the scarf-wearing spoiled brat grabs a microphone next.
Prediction: Inner Circle
AEW World Championship 3-Way Match: Orange Cassidy vs. PAC vs. Kenny Omega
Kenny Omega is the reigning AEW world champion and that will not change Sunday, despite the challenge of two world-class competitors.
PAC has had Omega's number on more than one occasion in the company's brief history, while Orange Cassidy is the consummate underdog capable of leveling anyone with Orange Punch and scoring a win with Beach Break.
Both men will give Omega a hell of a fight in what might be a dark-horse Match of the Year candidate, but neither will beat The Belt Collector for the title.
Omega is on a roll right now, with the arrogant champion hell bent on dominating the wrestling world while collecting as many world titles as possible. He will not lose until he comes across Hangman Page or even Darby Allin. Those two feel like the most likely to unseat him.
Prediction: Omega retains