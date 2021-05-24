Updated AEW Double or Nothing 2021 Match Card and Predictions

1 of 9

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Announced for the match are: Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., Pres10 Vance, Stu Grayson, Nick Comoroto, QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, Dustin Rhodes, Anthony Bowens, Max Caster, Penta El Zero M, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Matt Sydal, Christian Cage, Matt Hardy, Powerhouse Hobbs, Evil Uno, Colt Cabana, Jungle Boy and A MYSTERY ENTRANT.

The lineup for the annual Casino Battle Royale features some supremely talented wrestlers, but only a handful are legitimate contenders to win the whole thing.

Powerhouse Hobbs, Jungle Boy, and Pres10 Vance represent young stars who could earn career-defining wins and set themselves up for a major championship opportunity. Matt Hardy and QT Marshall are two heels who have seen considerable television time in recent months, while Penta El Zero M is a threat to win any contest he appears in.

With that said, the predictable choice feels like the most likely to win this match.

Christian Cage debuted at Revolution in March, appeared to be on a collision course with Kenny Omega, then backed off and focused on Team Taz instead.

Look for him to eliminate Hobbs to tie up that loose end, and then earn his title opportunity and a date with Omega sooner rather than later.

Prediction: Cage wins