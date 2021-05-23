PGA Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday

PGA Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SundayMay 23, 2021
History could be made during the 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island on Sunday evening.
Entering the final round of the tournament, Phil Mickelson has a one-stroke lead after shooting a 70 during Saturday's third round to move to seven under par. If the 50-year-old can hold on for the victory, he would become the oldest golfer to win a major tournament title. It would also mark Mickelson's first win at a major since the 2013 Open Championship.
However, there are some strong golfers close behind Mickelson on the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka is only one stroke back, while Louis Oosthuizen is at five under. Perhaps somebody a bit further back could even make a run for the lead in the final round.
Regardless of what happens, it should be exciting to see how the tournament concludes.
Here are some daily fantasy tips and picks for Sunday's final round of this year's PGA Championship, with prices via DraftKings.
Stay Away from Mickelson on Sunday
Mickelson has been the story of the weekend. Few expected him to be in the lead this late into the tournament. He hasn't even finished in the top 20 at a PGA Tour event since August. And while he will go down as an all-time great, it's surprising to see him playing this well at a major tournament in 2021.
As much as DFS managers may want to play with their heart and put Mickelson ($8,400) in their lineups Sunday, don't do it. It's too risky of a play. There's a decent chance Mickelson won't close it out and instead fall down the leaderboard a bit to put a halt to his feel-good tale.
The pressure will be on, and all eyes will be on Mickelson on Sunday. He didn't have a great finish to Saturday's third round. After notching five birdies through the first 10 holes, he had none over the final eight, which also included a bogey on the 12th hole and a double bogey on the 13th.
Mickelson had to save par on the 18th to preserve his one-stroke lead. So he doesn't have a ton of momentum to carry over into Sunday.
Is it possible that Mickelson pulls it off and wins? Sure. But it's not a smart DFS risk to take, as there should be more reliable players to plug into lineups for the final round. Don't rely on Mickelson to try to keep this going.
Cantlay Could Be Strong Sleeper Option for Final Round
Patrick Cantlay got off to a bit of a slow start in the PGA Championship. He shot a 73 in each of the first two rounds, which had him at two over par at the midway point. Still, that was enough for the 29-year-old to make the cut.
On Saturday, Cantlay showed more of what he's capable of, as he shot a 70 and moved up 19 spots to 13th, where he's tied with nine other golfers. Cantlay had a clean third round, recording two birdies and nothing worse than par.
Cantlay ($7,500) isn't going to win the tournament. But he could be in store for a strong final round, one that would come at an affordable DFS price. There's motivation for Cantlay too, as he hasn't finished in the top 10 in any of his previous seven tournaments (missing the cut four times in that span).
It's also possible Cantlay will post his best finish at a major since the 2019 PGA Championship, in which he tied for third. He's ended up 17th or worse in his six major appearances since.
As Cantlay showed Saturday, he isn't making many mistakes. Take a chance on him playing a solid final round and potentially being a difference-maker for your DFS lineup.
Center Lineup Around Koepka as He Makes Run at Championship
Koepka won the PGA Championship in both 2018 and 2019, and he's in position to do so again in 2021. He shot a 70 in Saturday's third round to move to six under par, and he's only one stroke back of Mickelson for the lead.
At this point, Koepka knows what it takes to come out on top at an event of this magnitude. Not only is he a two-time winner of this tournament, but he's also won four majors since 2017 and finished second at two others.
That's why it would be smart to center DFS lineups around Koepka ($10,100), even though he will cost quite a bit of the budget. Koepka has been consistent throughout the tournament (he shot a 69 on Thursday and a 71 on Friday), and he's ready to make his move to the top of the leaderboard.
"It just feels good, feels normal. It's what you're supposed to do, what you practice for," Koepka said, per Doug Ferguson of the Associated Press. "I'm right where I want to be, and we'll see how [Sunday] goes."
Don't be surprised when it goes well, and don't miss out on playing Koepka in daily fantasy. He's going to be in position to win—and he just may do so too.
