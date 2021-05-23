PGA Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Sunday

0 of 3

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

History could be made during the 2021 PGA Championship at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island on Sunday evening.

Entering the final round of the tournament, Phil Mickelson has a one-stroke lead after shooting a 70 during Saturday's third round to move to seven under par. If the 50-year-old can hold on for the victory, he would become the oldest golfer to win a major tournament title. It would also mark Mickelson's first win at a major since the 2013 Open Championship.

However, there are some strong golfers close behind Mickelson on the leaderboard. Brooks Koepka is only one stroke back, while Louis Oosthuizen is at five under. Perhaps somebody a bit further back could even make a run for the lead in the final round.

Regardless of what happens, it should be exciting to see how the tournament concludes.

Here are some daily fantasy tips and picks for Sunday's final round of this year's PGA Championship, with prices via DraftKings.