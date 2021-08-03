Patty Mills, Nets Agree to 2-Year, $12M Contract After 10 Seasons with Spurs

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Patty Mills' 10-year stint with the San Antonio Spurs is over.

The 32-year-old has agreed to a two-year, $12 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.



Mills spent the first two years of his career with the Portland Trail Blazers before playing with the Spurs for his last 10.

He posted 10.8 points on 41.2 percent shooting (37.5 percent from three-point range) in 24.8 minutes per game last year. He's been a key member of the Spurs rotation for much of his career and had a role on the 2014 NBA championship team and the 2013 championship finalists.

Mills, who played college ball at Saint Mary's, was selected No. 55 in the 2009 draft by the Blazers. He didn't see the court much in Portland, and he found his way to San Antonio as a free agent in 2012.

The Australian had been there ever since, providing three-point shooting prowess (38.8 percent for his career) off the bench.

In Brooklyn, he'll join Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant on what the Nets hope will be a championship journey. While playing time will likely be limited to backup minutes behind Irving, Mills could increase his value with a big playoff showing.

The Nets already made headway in building their roster this offseason by re-signing Blake Griffin to a one-year deal.