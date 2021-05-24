Top Takeaway from Every NBA Team's 2021 Playoff Debut

2 of 16

Corey Sipkin/Associated Press

No one should be surprised the Boston Celtics need Kemba Walker to be better than he was in their 104-93 Game 1 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

Caption Obvious wouldn't even swing at that low-hanging fruit. Boston doesn't have Jaylen Brown, and Jayson Tatum is getting the kitchen sink thrown at him. Kemba needs to resemble a max player, an actual star. Going 5-of-16 from the floor, which was actually 3-of-14 before he drained two straight threes during a less-than-meaningful fourth-quarter stretch, isn't going to cut it.

Less obvious, though, is whether Kemba can actually be much better on a consistent basis. His entire season leading up to now points toward the contrary. He closed the year on a mini-tear before missing the Celtics' final three games, but this has mostly been a campaign in which he's wandered through valleys more than peaks.

Walker's shooting splits seemingly seesaw by the day, and he's no longer a secondary threat to put pressure on the basket and get to the charity stripe. Both the share of his shots coming at the rim and free-throw-attempt rate hit rock bottom during the regular season.

Defenses must still guard against the idea of his off-the-bounce shot-making, but too often his off-the-bounce shot-making is just that: an idea. He hit just 38.9 percent of his pull-up two-pointers this season, tying the worst mark of his career from 2015-16. This was also the first time he buried under 35 percent of his off-the-dribble threes since 2015-16.

Context is everything. Walker has battled injuries all year. A left knee issue delayed his season debut until the middle of January and prevented him from playing both ends of back-to-backs. He then missed time with a strained left oblique. That's not his fault.

It also doesn't change reality. Walker is eminently huntable on defense. The Nets know it and went at him. He picked up his fourth foul in the third quarter. Walker will fight—and the Celtics worked their tails off in Game 1—but he's not an asset, let alone a star, when his jumpers aren't falling and he's neither finishing at the rim nor generating freebies from the foul line.

Not a soul should have entered this series expecting Boston to win. Brooklyn's offense struggled for most of Game 1 with its stars feeling out each other and Robert Williams III swatting away everything in existence (albeit without typically forcing an exchange of possession), and it still managed to eke out a double-digit victory.

Life will only get harder for the Celtics from here. Just as Tatum (6-of-20) should have better nights, the Nets will have smoother performances. What happens this series, with Walker specifically, instead serves to inform the future: Never mind whether he can be the Celtics' third-best player when they're at full strength. Is he still capable of being their fourth? And continuously? And with two years left on his max deal, what can the Celtics do if he's not?