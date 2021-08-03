Gorgui Dieng, Hawks Reportedly Agree to 1-Year, $4M Contract in Free Agency

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Gorgui Dieng has reportedly agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with the Atlanta Hawks, per Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Dieng, 31, averaged 6.8 points on 52.1 percent shooting and 3.7 rebounds in 14.5 minutes per game for the Memphis Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs last season.

Memphis waived Dieng on March 26. Three days later, the Spurs signed him for the remainder of the 2020-21 campaign.

Dieng played through a right shoulder sprain in San Antonio, averaging 5.3 points and 2.6 boards in 11.3 minutes per game off the bench over 16 matchups. He sat at times with the injury but otherwise stuck it out and worked as a reserve.

The former Louisville big man has played eight NBA seasons. His first five occurred with the Minnesota Timberwolves, who acquired him via trade with the Utah Jazz after the latter team took him No. 21 overall in the 2013 NBA draft.

His best season occurred in 2016-17, when he posted 10.0 points and 7.9 rebounds while starting and playing all 82 regular-season games.

Minnesota dealt Dieng to the Grizzlies on Feb. 6, 2020, as part of a three-team deal that also included the Miami Heat. He saw limited playing time with the Grizzlies, who waived him one day after the 2021 trade deadline.

The 6'10" Dieng's time in San Antonio has also ended abruptly, but he's found a fourth NBA home in Atlanta.