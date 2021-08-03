Tony Snell Agrees to 1-Year Contract with Blazers After 1 Season with Hawks

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Guard Tony Snell signed a one-year contract Tuesday with the Portland Trail Blazers in free agency, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Terms of the deal were not immediately available.

The 29-year-old veteran spent last season with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 5.3 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 three-pointers made per game while shooting 51.5 percent from the field and 56.9 percent from beyond the arc in 47 contests.

Snell played somewhat sparingly, averaging 21.1 minutes per game and taking a backseat to the likes of Trae Young, John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Clint Capela, Kevin Huerter, Danilo Gallinari and others, but he was highly efficient.

The former University of New Mexico standout set career-best marks in field-goal and three-point percentage, and he served as a key reserve for head coach Nate McMillan.

Snell has always been a strong three-point shooter, connecting on 39.7 percent of his attempts from long range for his career and making at least 40.0 percent of his three-point tries in four of the past five seasons.

In eight NBA seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Detroit Pistons and Hawks, Snell owns averages of 6.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting 43.3 percent from the floor.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Snell has started 298 of the 548 regular-season games he has appeared in, and the most playing time he has ever received came in 2016-17 with the Bucks.

The 2013 No. 20 overall draft pick averaged 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 29.2 minutes per contest that season.

Snell signed a four-year contract extension with the Bucks the following offseason, but he only lasted two more years in Milwaukee before getting traded to Detroit and then dealt to Atlanta.

While Snell isn't usually a game-breaking player, he does the little things well and provides quality minutes, which is likely why the Blazers pursued him in free agency.