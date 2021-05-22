PGA Championship 2021: Predictions, Live Stream and TV-Coverage Hub for Saturday

0 of 3

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

At the halfway point of the 2021 PGA Championship, there are six golfers within two strokes of each other at the top of the leaderboard. And there are some other strong competitors close behind them.

That's setting things up for an exciting weekend at The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island, South Carolina. Louis Oosthuizen and Phil Mickelson are tied for the lead at five under par heading into Saturday, while Brooks Koepka is one stroke back at four under. Hideki Matsuyama, who won the Masters Tournament earlier this year, is one of three golfers at three under, along with Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Branden Grace.

Fans can tune into Saturday's coverage of the PGA Championship on ESPN from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. ET, followed by coverage on CBS from 1-7 p.m. ET. The early broadcast can be streamed live on the ESPN app, while the late coverage will be seen on the CBS Sports app.

Can Matsuyama follow up his first career victory at a major tournament by winning another? Will the experienced Mickelson keep up his surprising showing? And which other golfers will still be contending for the win come Sunday?

Here are some predictions for how Saturday's third round will unfold.