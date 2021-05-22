PGA Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

0 of 2

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

The top three golfers on the 2021 PGA Championship leaderboard have major titles on their resumes.

Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka will be hard to crack, which is why it would not be surprising if one member of the trio hoists the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.

To achieve that feat, the leaders must once again navigate the treacherous conditions on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.

According to AccuWeather, the wind gusts are expected to reach more than 10 miles per hour by the time the leaders tee off.

If the wind is calmer Saturday morning than it was Thursday or Friday, some of the lowest third-round scores could come from the early wave of tee times.

Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth are among the competitors who barely made the cut and could thrust themselves into contention with low rounds.