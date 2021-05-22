PGA Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Saturday

PGA Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for SaturdayMay 22, 2021
The top three golfers on the 2021 PGA Championship leaderboard have major titles on their resumes.
Phil Mickelson, Louis Oosthuizen and Brooks Koepka will be hard to crack, which is why it would not be surprising if one member of the trio hoists the Wanamaker Trophy on Sunday.
To achieve that feat, the leaders must once again navigate the treacherous conditions on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island.
According to AccuWeather, the wind gusts are expected to reach more than 10 miles per hour by the time the leaders tee off.
If the wind is calmer Saturday morning than it was Thursday or Friday, some of the lowest third-round scores could come from the early wave of tee times.
Patrick Reed and Jordan Spieth are among the competitors who barely made the cut and could thrust themselves into contention with low rounds.
Put Trust in the Leaders
Mickelson, Oosthuizen and Koepka have 10 major titles and 59 top-10 finishes in major events.
Koepka has been the most dominant member of the trio lately, with all four of his championships coming in the past four years.
Mickelson is looking for his first major win since the 2013 Open Championship and his first major top 10 since The Open in 2016.
Oosthuizen has a single Grand Slam win, but he has one top-10 major finish in three of the past four years.
Koepka carries the recent winning experience, but Mickelson and Oosthuizen both have wins at The Open, where the conditions can be even worse than what the golfers have experienced at Kiawah Island.
Each golfer played to his strengths in the second round to get to the top of the leaderboard. Mickelson had a 78.57 driving accuracy percentage, Oosthuizen had 2.799 strokes gained in putting and Koepka recorded an average driving distance of 326.7 yards.
If they remain consistent and do not stretch themselves, they should remain in contention for the lead.
While it may be the chalky play to roster them in daily fantasy contests for the weekend, they have all proved they can deal with the conditions and turn in championship-caliber rounds.
Hideki Matsuyama and Gary Woodland, the two other major winners in the top 10, are also worth looks as well because of their consistency through 36 holes. With a second-round 68, Matsuyama had the lowest round of the five.
Take a Flier on Golfers Teeing Off Early
There is also major-winning experience on the back end of the leaderboard, where the highest score to make the cut was five-over.
Although the Ocean Course is playing difficult, there are low scores out there, especially if the wind is not blowing as much as it was Thursday and Friday.
On Friday, nine golfers carded a 70 or better and a handful of players improved their overall scores to make the cut.
Rory McIlroy was one of the lucky few around the cut line to improve on his first-round score by multiple scores, which could be beneficial for him Saturday.
McIlroy is scheduled to tee off at 10:30 a.m. ET and could take advantage of the front nine to build confidence. He had five pars, three birdies and a bogey to finish at three-over through two rounds.
Jason Day and Reed did not improve on their Thursday rounds, but they remained consistent enough to make the cut.
The two major champions tee off at 8:50 a.m. ET and 9 a.m. ET, respectively. If the wind is calm, they could gain some strokes on the front nine and, at the minimum, land in a higher spot going into Sunday.
The same approach could be worth it with lesser-known golfers as well since the course may give up some shots early on before the wind howls in the afternoon.
Statistics obtained from PGATour.com.