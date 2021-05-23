Ranking the Best NBA Playoff Series of the Last Decade

0 of 10

Ben Margot/Associated Press

Although the NBA playoffs bring the most exciting time of the season, many series are forgotten quickly. It takes a special matchup to become a memorable part of history.

During the last 10 seasons—since 2011 and excluding the 2020 play-in games—the playoffs have featured 150 series. The most notable have included competitive seven-game showdowns with buzzer-beating finishes or epic duels in the conference or NBA Finals.

As the league opens the 2021 postseason, we're reminiscing about the best of that 150-series group.

The list is subjective but considers series length, stakes (which round of the playoffs), key moments and historical value.