PGA Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Friday
Corey Conners holds a two-shot grip on the PGA Championship lead going into Friday's second round.
The Canadian turned in a rare low round during Thursday's afternoon session. A majority of the players directly beneath him thrived in the morning session.
The early returns from the morning rounds are promising for Conners' second round. He will tee off from the 10th hole at 7:38 a.m. ET with Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick.
Conners' success on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island and his recent form suggest he will be in good shape to hold on to his lead going into the weekend.
Some of the other morning starters could be worth looking at from a daily fantasy or betting perspective as well since the conditions should be better early on in the round.
Ride with the Corey Conners Momentum
Conners surged past the morning wave of golfers that finished at three under by posting a five-under 67.
The Canadian's performance was not too shocking to those of us who watched him finish in a tie for eighth at the Masters.
Conners followed that up with a tie for fourth at the RBC Heritage, which is played in a similar area of South Carolina as Kiawah Island.
In those two tournaments, Conners improved his second-round score by a combined five strokes compared to the first-round totals.
Additionally, Conners played two strokes better on the second day of the Valspar Championship, which he opened with a 70.
Conners can stay on top by continuing to hit his drives at an accurate rate. He had a 71.43 driving accuracy percentage on Thursday.
If he avoids any major slip-ups, Conners could work through any potential treacherous weather to put himself in a good spot for the weekend.
According to Accuweather, the wind is expected to pick up by a few miles per hour in the afternoon, so Conners could take advantage of calmer conditions to expand his lead.
Put Trust in Gary Woodland
Gary Woodland survived the treacherous final five holes by carding two birdies, two pars and a bogey.
Woodland is three shots back of Conners, and he will get the toughest holes out of the way early on Friday morning since he starts on the 10th tee.
Woodland posted a similar driving accuracy as Conners at 71.43 percent, but he outdrove the leader with a distance average of 316.8 yards.
If he gets through the back nine without much difficulty, Woodland could make a surge up the leaderboard on the front nine.
Woodland could have an edge over other golfers in the field on Friday, and for the rest of the weekend, because he won the 2019 U.S. Open.
U.S. Open courses typically play difficult, and Kiawah Island has the feel of a course of that caliber than a low-scoring track that we would see in the PGA Championship.
If Woodland benefits from that experience while remaining steady on the tee box, he could find himself in one of Saturday's final groups.
