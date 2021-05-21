PGA Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks and Tips for Friday

0 of 2

Chris Carlson/Associated Press

Corey Conners holds a two-shot grip on the PGA Championship lead going into Friday's second round.

The Canadian turned in a rare low round during Thursday's afternoon session. A majority of the players directly beneath him thrived in the morning session.

The early returns from the morning rounds are promising for Conners' second round. He will tee off from the 10th hole at 7:38 a.m. ET with Tony Finau and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Conners' success on the Ocean Course at Kiawah Island and his recent form suggest he will be in good shape to hold on to his lead going into the weekend.

Some of the other morning starters could be worth looking at from a daily fantasy or betting perspective as well since the conditions should be better early on in the round.