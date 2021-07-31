Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart Reportedly Receive Qualifying Offers from Pelicans

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The New Orleans Pelicans have taken the first step toward potentially keeping Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart.

Per ESPN's Andrew Lopez, New Orleans extended qualifying offers to both players Saturday.

Ball's one-year qualifying tender is worth $14.4 million, though he seems likely to receive a long-term offer from at least one team. Meanwhile, Spotrac noted Hart's qualifying offer is worth $5.2 million.

The Pelicans can match any offer sheet that either restricted free agent signs from other clubs. They can also continue talking with both to get a long-term deal done before the start of the free-agent negotiating period Monday.

There's been speculation about the 23-year-old Ball's future, dating back to the trade deadline in March when he was mentioned as a possible trade candidate. New Orleans held on to him hoping to make a run at the playoffs, but things didn't come together for the team in Stan Van Gundy's only year as head coach.

One possible reason the Pelicans considered moving Ball is what he might be seeking in a long-term contract. Sam Amick of The Athletic reported at the time the UCLA alum is "hoping to make approximately $20 million annually on his next deal."

New Orleans has already committed long term to Brandon Ingram. Zion Williamson will be eligible for a rookie extension after the 2022-23 season.

The Pelicans roster didn't jell particularly well last season. Their defense ranked in the bottom 10 in points allowed and rating, per Basketball Reference.

Pelicans vice president David Griffin has plenty of things to examine with this roster. The individual pieces can be great, but something hasn't clicked.

Ball did have his most productive offensive season in 2020-21, averaging a career-high 14.6 points in part because of 37.8 percent three-point shooting, and posting 5.7 assists and 4.8 rebounds in 55 starts.

Hart, meanwhile, averaged 9.2 points per game last season, shooting 43.9 percent from the floor and 32.6 percent from three-point range in 47 appearances for New Orleans.

While both Ball and Hart will have the opportunity to explore the market, the Pelicans will have the final say if either player will return to New Orleans in 2021-22.