PGA Championship 2021: Daily Fantasy Picks, Strategy and Tips

0 of 2

Matt York/Associated Press

Major tournaments typically do not have a leaderboard chock full of notable names at the end of 72 holes, which is why the 2020 PGA Championship was so special.

Collin Morikawa won his first major title by outlasting Paul Casey, Dustin Johnson, Jason Day, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau, among others.

There are typically a few surprises in the top 10, like we saw with the second-place finish of Will Zalatoris at The Masters.

Picking out the best sleeper plays can be a difficult task, but there are a few signs that can help you find the best ones for the 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island, South Carolina.

Recent form on the PGA Tour and a strong history at majors are two of the key components you can use to fill out your daily fantasy lineup.

Of course, you would like to have one or two of the pre-tournament favorites, but not all of them will fit into a roster because of salary constraints.

Rory McIlroy will likely be the top favorite used in DFS lineups since he is in form and won the 2012 PGA at Kiawah Island, and one of the top sleepers could be a player with a major title in the last three years.