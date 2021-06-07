Angels' Mike Trout on Calf Injury Rehab: 'I'm Happy with My Progress So Far'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout didn't commit to a return date but remains positive about his recovery from a right calf strain.

"I'm happy with my progress so far," Trout told reporters Monday. "It has been good the last couple of days. I should have a better idea on a return date once I start moving around, as in jogging and running."

The 29-year-old started the 2021 season on fire, hitting .333 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and a 1.090 OPS in 36 games.

However, Trout left his team's May 17 game against Cleveland with a Grade 2 right calf strain. He was placed on the injured list.

Despite the time he has missed, he remains 14th among position players in WAR (2.4), per FanGraphs, a testament to his performance so far.

Trout's absence obviously continues to leave a massive hole in the Angels lineup. As long as he's out, the 27-32 Angels will likely continue to struggle making up ground on their division rivals. They sit seven games back of the first-place Oakland Athletics.