X

    Angels' Mike Trout on Calf Injury Rehab: 'I'm Happy with My Progress So Far'

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 8, 2021

    Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) walks back to first base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, May 17, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
    Ashley Landis/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout didn't commit to a return date but remains positive about his recovery from a right calf strain.

    "I'm happy with my progress so far," Trout told reporters Monday. "It has been good the last couple of days. I should have a better idea on a return date once I start moving around, as in jogging and running."

    The 29-year-old started the 2021 season on fire, hitting .333 with eight home runs, 18 RBI and a 1.090 OPS in 36 games.

    However, Trout left his team's May 17 game against Cleveland with a Grade 2 right calf strain. He was placed on the injured list.

    Despite the time he has missed, he remains 14th among position players in WAR (2.4), per FanGraphs, a testament to his performance so far.

    Trout's absence obviously continues to leave a massive hole in the Angels lineup. As long as he's out, the 27-32 Angels will likely continue to struggle making up ground on their division rivals. They sit seven games back of the first-place Oakland Athletics.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Angels' Trout doesn't have timetable for return

      Angels' Trout doesn't have timetable for return
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Angels' Trout doesn't have timetable for return

      ESPN.com
      via ESPN.com

      Angels’ Mike Trout says Monday was his best rehab day yet, but he’s at least 3 weeks away

      Angels’ Mike Trout says Monday was his best rehab day yet, but he’s at least 3 weeks away
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Angels’ Mike Trout says Monday was his best rehab day yet, but he’s at least 3 weeks away

      Jeff Fletcher
      via Daily News

      Trout talks injury; Ohtani to pitch, hit Friday

      Trout talks injury; Ohtani to pitch, hit Friday
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Trout talks injury; Ohtani to pitch, hit Friday

      MLB.com
      via MLB.com

      Angels release reliever Hunter Strickland

      Angels release reliever Hunter Strickland
      Los Angeles Angels logo
      Los Angeles Angels

      Angels release reliever Hunter Strickland

      Halos Heaven
      via Halos Heaven