Predicting Every NFL Team's Breakout Player for 2021

0 of 32

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

Breakouts are an annual occurrence in the National Football League.

Sometimes, it's a young player exploding into superstardom, ala Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen in 2020. Or a rookie that takes the league by storm, as Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson and Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert did last year.

However, not all breakouts are the same. A running back or receiver recording his first 1,000-yard season can be considered a breakout. So can a linebacker tallying over 100 tackles for the first time. Or an edge-rusher leading his team in sacks. Or even an offensive lineman who finally lives up to his draft slot.

Here is one player on each team who is poised to break out in 2021. Some are highly drafted rookies for whom stardom is expected. Others have been around for a while and are entering make-or-break campaigns. And others still are being counted on to step into an expanded role that should result in the best season of their career.

All breakouts may not be created equal. But one thing is for sure…

Everyone is glad to see them happen.