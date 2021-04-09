NFL Evaluator Says Ja'Marr Chase Is the Best WR Prospect in Draft Since Julio Jones

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase earned some high praise Friday as his NFL draft prep continues, with a top evaluator calling him the "best WR prospect since Julio [Jones]."

Despite sitting out the 2020 college football season, Chase is projected to be one of the top wideouts taken in this year's class. The B/R NFL Scouting Department ranked Chase as the third-best receiver in 2021 behind only 2020 Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith and Minnesota's Rashod Bateman.

That doesn't mean Chase isn't the best wideout prospect since Jones. After all, Jones was the second receiver selected in the 2011 draft, going No. 6 overall after the Cincinnati Bengals selected A.J. Green at No. 4.

Jones compiled 1,133 yards on 78 catches with seven touchdowns during his final collegiate season for Alabama. Chase posted 1,780 yards on 84 catches with 20 scores.

Still, the comparison isn't likely to go over well with Alabama fans who remember just how electric Jones was for the Crimson Tide.