NBA Draft 2021: Latest 1st-Round Mock Draft with Regular Season Completed

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

With the 2020-21 NBA regular season in the books, NBA mock draft season is officially upon us.

The calendar has shifted because of this unique campaign, so the draft lottery is scheduled for June 22 with the actual talent grab slated for July 29.

But for the 10 teams that missed out on the postseason and play-in tournament, the draft should already have their full attention.

It's holding ours, too, so we have put together a trade-free first-round mock using the current lottery odds to help set our order. Following the mock, we'll spotlight two of our favorite sleeper prospects projected to land outside of the lottery.