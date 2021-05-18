NBA Draft 2021: Latest 1st-Round Mock Draft with Regular Season Completed

NBA Draft 2021: Latest 1st-Round Mock Draft with Regular Season CompletedMay 18, 2021
With the 2020-21 NBA regular season in the books, NBA mock draft season is officially upon us.
The calendar has shifted because of this unique campaign, so the draft lottery is scheduled for June 22 with the actual talent grab slated for July 29.
But for the 10 teams that missed out on the postseason and play-in tournament, the draft should already have their full attention.
It's holding ours, too, so we have put together a trade-free first-round mock using the current lottery odds to help set our order. Following the mock, we'll spotlight two of our favorite sleeper prospects projected to land outside of the lottery.
2021 NBA Mock Draft
1. Houston Rockets: Cade Cunningham, PG/SG, Oklahoma State
2. Detroit Pistons: Evan Mobley, C, USC
3. Orlando Magic: Jalen Green, SG, G League Ignite
4. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jalen Suggs, PG/SG, Gonzaga
5. Oklahoma City Thunder: Jonathan Kuminga, SF, G League Ignite
6. Golden State Warriors (via Minnesota Timberwolves): Jalen Johnson, PF, Duke
7. Toronto Raptors: Moses Moody, SG, Arkansas
8. New Orleans Pelicans: Davion Mitchell, PG, Baylor
9. Orlando Magic (via Chicago Bulls): Keon Johnson, SG/SF, Tennessee
10. Sacramento Kings: Scottie Barnes, SF/PF, Florida State
11. Charlotte Hornets: Kai Jones, PF/C, Texas
12. San Antonio Spurs: Franz Wagner, SF, Michigan
13. Indiana Pacers: Corey Kispert, SF, Gonzaga
14. Memphis Grizzlies: James Bouknight, SG, UConn
15. Washington Wizards: Alperen Sengun, C, Besiktas
16. Boston Celtics: Usman Garuba, C, Real Madrid
17. Golden State Warriors: Ziaire Williams, SF, Stanford
18. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Miami Heat): Isaiah Jackson, C, Kentucky
19. New York Knicks: Josh Christopher, SG/SF, Arizona State
20. Atlanta Hawks: Josh Giddey, PG/SG, Adelaide 36ers
21. Houston Rockets (via Portland Trail Blazers): Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU
22. Los Angeles Lakers: Jared Butler, PG/SG, Baylor
23. New York Knicks (via Dallas Mavericks): Brandon Boston Jr., SF, Kentucky
24. Houston Rockets (via Milwaukee Bucks): Greg Brown, PF, Texas
25. Denver Nuggets: Ayo Dosunmu, PG/SG, Illinois
26. Brooklyn Nets: Sharife Cooper, PG, Auburn
27. Los Angeles Clippers: Chris Duarte, SG, Oregon
28. Philadelphia 76ers: Josh Primo, SG, Alabama
29. Phoenix Suns: Jaden Springer, PG/SG, Tennessee
30. Utah Jazz: Roko Prkacin, PF, Ciboba
Cameron Thomas, SG, LSU
Cameron Thomas is a walking bucket.
He played two seasons at the famed Oak Hill Academy and left as the school's all-time leading scorer. Then, he bounced to the Bayou and powered LSU with the highest scoring average among all NCAA freshmen at 23.0 points per game.
That shot-making will translate. For teams mining through the post-lottery options, it's important to find a skill they can trust, and Thomas' powerful scoring punch will almost certainly catch their eye.
He still needs to iron out his efficiency (40.6 percent from the field, 32.5 percent from distance), but he can free himself whenever he wants, and his free-throw shooting (88.2 percent) gives reason to buy his touch. He could be a three-level scorer who heats up quicker than a water faucet. His upside could eventually put him in Sixth Man of the Year running, as his lack of passing and defense may always limit him to a second-team role.
Jared Butler, PG/SG, Baylor
Win-now draft shoppers want prospects who can contribute to winning sooner than later.
Well, Jared Butler just helped deliver Baylor a national title and has the poise, polish and production to handle an NBA rotation role right now.
"Butler swayed scouts this year by improving his shooting, playmaking and defense," B/R's Jonathan Wasserman wrote. "... He comes off as an easy fit anywhere based on his ball-handling for creation and convincing spot-up three-ball."
Butler's ability to play on and off the ball could make him an ideal third guard now, and he might grow into a starting gig down the line. He should earn high marks for his work ethic, too, after blossoming from a 10-point scorer and 39 percent shooter as a freshman to a near-17-point scorer and 47 percent shooter as a junior this past season.