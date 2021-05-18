The Biggest X-Factor for Every NBA Play-in Tournament Team

2 of 8

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Small-ball remains the mode of operation most leaned on by Charlotte Hornets head coach James Borrego. Whether his logic is borne from necessity or preference doesn't particularly matter. It's probably some combination of both. The Hornets aren't flush with conventional center options, but their dependence on switching gets a lot dicier when trotting out a pure 5.

Whatever the reasoning, it increases the sway of P.J. Washington. Borrego is going to use him a crap ton at center against the Indiana Pacers and in any subsequent games, even if he's also sprinkling in more minutes for the not-as-frequently-deployed Cody Zeller. Charlotte's effectiveness during those runs won't just shape the outcome of any one game. It has so far been one of this season's defining developments.

Lineups featuring Washington at the 5 have fared well for the year. They have no chance of controlling the glass, but they churn out mismatches on offense and have tread water at the less glamorous end, posting a defensive rating in the 67th percentile among all units that have logged at least 15 possessions.

Gordon Hayward's absence (right foot) doesn't much compromise this approach. Miles Bridges is predominantly used to man the 4 spot in these situations. But Washington's own stamina within these arrangements is an issue. He has not looked like the same player night in and night out.

The breadth of matchups he's saddled have seemingly taken their toll, and Washington isn't the only one feeling the ramifications of downsizing. Charlotte enters its matchup with Indiana having lost 16 of its final 21 games.

"The fact that the best PJ we got this year was a stretch where he missed about a week with a sprained ankle, came back and started hitting shots, it's almost like the schedule was built for teams to wear down and fail at some point," Konata Edwards said during a recent episode of the Locked On Hornets podcast. "The thing is, and I hate to say 'They're tired' when everybody's tired, but it hurts you when you're tried and you're small. And that's what happened with this team at the end of the season."

Turning to Washington-at-the-5 units can have all sorts of consequences. Maybe it throws Domantas Sabonis and the Pacers out of whack on offense. Maybe the Hornets get brutalized to no end on the glass and in the paint. This lineup structure, in essence, is at once their greatest strength and weakness. Players like LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier matter more, but Washington's performance up front will say just as much about how Charlotte finishes the year—inside the actual playoff bracket or headed back to the lottery.