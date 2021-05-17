PGA Championship 2021: Odds for Sleepers and Favorites at Kiawah Island

1 of 2

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press

Rory McIlroy (+1150; bet $100 to win $1150)

You are going to hear Rory McIlroy's name mentioned a lot when it comes to a potential winner of the 2021 PGA Championship.

McIlroy won the 2012 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island by eight strokes and is coming off his first PGA Tour victory in 18 months at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Nine years ago, the Northern Irishman recorded two rounds of 67 and a final-round 66 to distance himself from the rest of the field.

At the Wells Fargo, McIlroy turned in three rounds of 68 or better to fend off Abraham Ancer, Viktor Hovland, Gary Woodland and a few others.

The victory was a turn in form for McIlroy, who missed the cut at The Players Championship and The Masters.

If the McIlroy that showed up to the Wells Fargo appears at Kiawah Island, he could be in contention from the start of the tournament.

Bryson DeChambeau (+1650)

DeChambeau is always going to be in the title-winning discussion because of his long-drive ability.

Kiawah Island could be suited to DeChambeau's strengths because the course is the longest in major history.

The 2020 U.S. Open winner experienced a mixed bag of results in his last five tournaments. He had three top-10 finishes and two placings below 40th.

At The Masters, DeChambeau struggled with three rounds of 75 or worse that led to a 46th-place mark.

He bounced back from that with a ninth-place mark at the Wells Fargo Championship, but then he finished in 55th at the AT&T Byron Nelson Classic.

If DeChambeau takes advantage of the long course, he could rebound from his latest poor performance. If he fails to find the fairway, like he did at The Masters, he may struggle again.

While it feels like DeChambeau only finishes on one of the two extremes of the leaderboard, he is still worth a look because of his potential to outdrive the competition.