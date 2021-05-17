Predicting Bears' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

1 of 3

David Banks/Associated Press

One thing we know for certain is that Chicago isn't going to rush Fields on to the field before he's ready. Trubisky was thrust into a starting role early and never fully developed in Nagy's offense. If Fields isn't ready to start right away, the Bears will lean on Dalton.

"It's not gonna happen overnight," Nagy said, per Alex Shapiro of NBC Sports Chicago. "He's gonna be able to learn from great coaches and from great players that are gonna be [in] the same room from him. And he knows that."

That said, it feels likely that Fields will get on to the field at some point this season. He's a dynamic dual-threat quarterback with a great level of field vision and some elite downfield passing ability. While Dalton has been an above-average starter at points in his career, he does not offer the same upside as Fields.

At some point this season, Chicago is going to find it difficult to keep Fields out of the starting lineup—especially if it falls out of playoff contention. Even if the Bears remain on pace for the playoffs, expect them to look to get a spark from Fields sooner rather than later.

Don't expect Fields to start all 17 games this season, but do expect him to outperform Dalton statistically.

Prediction: 2,635 passing yards, 19 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 438 rushing yards, 457 rushing yards, 5 rushing touchdowns