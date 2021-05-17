Predicting Raiders' Key Stat Leaders for 2021 NFL Season

0 of 3

Steve Marcus/Associated Press

Over the past 18 seasons, the Las Vegas Raiders have made one playoff appearance. And that ended up being only one game at the end of the 2016 season, as they lost in the AFC Wild Card Round.

In three seasons since Jon Gruden took back over as head coach, the Raiders have yet to get back to the postseason, although they've increased their win total each year, improving to 8-8 in 2020. Now, they'll be looking to continue that upward trajectory with the 2021 season.

Las Vegas is returning a lot of its core, but it has improved several areas on its roster that had holes at the start of the offseason. So if the Raiders can get better in those areas, perhaps this will be the year they finally make a playoff run. But they'll need some big showings from some important players for that to happen.

Here are some early predictions for three key stats leaders for Las Vegas in 2021.