Re-Drafting Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and the 2020 NBA Draft 1st Round

21. Philadelphia 76ers (via Thunder): Malachi Flynn, PG

Flynn had a handful of huge scoring efforts when given full-time minutes. He wasn't efficient for the season, but ball skills, creativity and shot-making should make Flynn a high-end backup at the least.

22. Denver Nuggets: Aaron Nesmith, SG/SF

Nesmith reminded teams about his shooting in April and May after an inconsistent start. The more encouraging takeaway from his rookie year was that he found other ways to impact games, often with energy.

23. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Knicks): Obi Toppin, PF

Toppin's lack of face-up skills and defensive IQ have been exposed early in New York. But he's played well in an energizer role by running the floor, giving his guards a lob target and occasionally hitting the corner and wing three-pointer.

24. Denver Nuggets (via Bucks): Kira Lewis Jr., PG

Lewis struggled inside the arc, but his speed, shot-making and playmaking still appear promising after his first NBA season. His quickness with the ball and skill set should be suited for a change-of-pace role at the least.

25. New York Knicks (via Nuggets): Kenyon Martin Jr., SG/SF

Landing on the Houston Rockets allowed Martin to play as a rookie. And now that teams have seen what he can do with his athletic ability (for finishing, rebounding and shot-blocking) and capable jumper, he wouldn't make it to the second round of a redraft.

26. Boston Celtics: Xavier Tillman, PF/C

Tillman wouldn't fall to the second round of a redraft now that teams know how effective he can still be without much of a scoring game. He'll earn his money with defensive IQ, passing and touch around the key, though he also surprised with 22 three-pointers.

27. Utah Jazz: Theo Maledon, PG/SG

Maledon made a first-round redraft case with his versatility and general comfort level, having played multiple years of pro ball before arriving in Oklahoma City. He might not be a lead guard to lean on, but he'll earn a nice role with his ball-screen passing and ability to shoot off the catch or dribble.

28. Minnesota Timberwolves (via Lakers): Paul Reed, PF/C

Reed didn't play many minutes, but his defensive playmaking from DePaul carried over in limited action. He's also flashed some shooting touch, passing skills and an ability to put the ball down and score off the dribble.

29. Toronto Raptors: Payton Pritchard, PG/SG

We may be looking at Pritchard's ceiling, but he'll hold a rotation spot for the foreseeable future based on his shooting, passing and peskiness.

30. Memphis Grizzlies: Naji Marshall, SG/SF

Teams totally missed on Marshall, whose offensive versatility and defensive tools earned him a multiyear contract in New Orleans. He's on his way toward becoming a valuable rotation piece as a two-way wing who can handle, pass and make just enough open shots to keep defenses honest.

