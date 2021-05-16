2021 NBA Free Agents: Latest Rumors and Predictions for Lonzo Ball and More

0 of 3

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Winning the NBA offseason isn't the same as winning on the court when it matters. However, a relatively small roster size allows NBA teams to construct championship-caliber rosters through free agency and trades more easily than teams in other sports.

The Brooklyn Nets, who added Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in the offseason then traded for James Harden, are a prime example of this strategy. While the postseason has yet to unfold, Brooklyn currently holds the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference.

This is why teams regularly go on spending sprees in the offseason and why even the most downtrodden of fanbases can hold out hope. If the right pieces are available, a playoff roster can come together quickly.

We're still over two months away from the start of 2021 free agency (August 2), but teams are already laying the groundwork for potential moves. Here we'll dive into some of the latest free-agency buzz and make some early predictions.