UFC 262 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds, Predictions for Oliveira vs. Chandler

David Becker/Associated Press

The lightweight division will officially move on from Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 262 as Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira will fight for the title left behind by The Eagle at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

The departure of the dominant champion leaves the division in a state of flux. There's plenty of debate to be had about whether Chandler and Oliveira are the two best men to fight for the crown, but that will likely be settled in the cage in the coming months.

For now, the winner is going to be the new champion of one of the organization's best divisions. That's enough to make UFC 262 must-see TV on its own.

The co-main event will also bring some definition to the division. Tony Ferguson returns and will be met by Beneil Dariush. El Cucuy has lost back-to-back fights, while Dariush comes in on a hot streak.

How much Ferguson has left to give and who will be the lightweight champion for now are two of the biggest questions that will be answered Saturday night. Here's a look at the complete card and a breakdown of some of the biggest questions.