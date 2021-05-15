NASCAR at Dover 2021: Odds, TV Schedule, Live Stream and Drivers

Steve Helber/Associated Press

The last five NASCAR Cup Series winners at Dover International Speedway top the odds chart for Sunday's Drydene 400.

Martin Truex Jr., who is coming off a win at Darlington Raceway, is the favorite to win at the Monster Mile. The No. 19 car driver owns three victories in 2021.

Truex and his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Kyle Busch won the last two races on the circuit, while Denny Hamlin sits atop the points standings for the team.

The Gibbs cars should be leading the pack for a good chunk of Sunday's race since Truex and Hamlin start on the front row. Four of the last seven winners at Dover have come from the top spots on the starting grid.

Kevin Harvick, Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson, all of whom have wins at Dover in the past three years, start inside the top eight, so it may be difficult for a long shot to upset the field.

Drydene 400 Info

Date: Sunday, May 16

Start Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live Stream: Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com

Odds

Martin Truex Jr.: +350 (bet $100 to win $350)

Kyle Larson: +450

Denny Hamlin: +600

Kevin Harvick: +750

Kyle Busch: +800

Chase Elliott: +800

Brad Keselowski: +1300

William Byron: +1600

Joey Logano: +1600

Alex Bowman: +1800

Via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Starting Lineup

Preview

Sunday's race is set up for the Gibbs cars to have a ton of success.

Truex owns two victories at the track and took second in both races in Delaware in 2020. Hamlin won one of those competitions, and Busch placed third in the race that the No. 11 car landed in Victory Lane.

In the last two years, the Gibbs team put nine cars in the top 10 and captured a pair of victories at Dover, so it is hard to argue against betting on one of those three drivers to win.

Truex sits at even-money to land in the top three, while Hamlin is +155 and Busch is +210 to land one of those positions.

In addition to their recent success at Dover, the three Gibbs drivers carry plenty of momentum into the race. Busch and Truex are the last two race winners, and Hamlin possesses nine top-five placings.

If you shy away from the Gibbs teammates, Larson and Harvick are the two best options to consider.

Larson won at Dover in October 2019 and drives for a Hendrick Motorsports team that had five top-10 finishes in the past two races at the Monster Mile.

Harvick captured the second of two races in August and was fourth behind the Gibbs train in the first of those two competitions.

Harvick carries more betting value at +750, and you can also get him at +200 to land inside the top three. Larson is +450 to capture the checkered flag and +125 to secure a top-three spot.

William Byron and Alex Bowman are the best wagering options outside of the top five since the Hendrick cars achieved so much success at Dover in 2020.

Byron and Bowman each had a top-five finish in the second Dover race last season, and they both sit above +1600 to win outright.

If you go further than Bowman on the odds chart, it becomes harder to justify an outright winner selection since the Gibbs and Hendrick teams have raced well at Dover.

Cole Custer may not win, but he carries the best value of the long shots to finish inside the top 10. The No. 41 car driver took 10th and 11th at Dover in 2020 and sits at +450 to finish in that spot on Sunday.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from NASCAR.com.

