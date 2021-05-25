2021 Stat Predictions for Every Projected Starting NFL QB

0 of 32

Here's a bold prediction. We're going to see multiple quarterbacks throw for 5,000-plus yards in the 2021 NFL season.

While that sounds preposterous, just know that two signal-callers came within 240 yards of the 5,000-yard mark on a 16-game schedule in 2020. The league added another regular-season contest for the upcoming year, which means a probable rise in statistics across the board.

Going forward, we have to reset our expectations of what makes a solid campaign and set the bar higher than 4,000 passing yards and 30 touchdowns.

With that in mind, we'll project the final stat line for each starting quarterback and backups who could start multiple games. Our estimations are based on a player's recent production, his supporting cast of pass-catchers and his offensive play-caller's tendencies.

Will we see a breakout year similar to Josh Allen's 2020 campaign? Who's going to eclipse 5,000 passing yards?