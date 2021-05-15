NBA Playoff Picture 2021: Standings, Predictions for Lakers, Warriors and More

0 of 4

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Can the Los Angeles Lakers move up to the No. 6 seed and avoid going to the play-in tournament? Or will the Portland Trail Blazers hold them off, giving the defending NBA champions a longer path back to the postseason?

That's the biggest question remaining following Friday's action, as seven of the eight teams heading to the play-in tournament are now set. The Washington Wizards clinched their spot in the East with a 120-105 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, eliminating the Chicago Bulls from contention. Washington is currently the No. 10 seed, but it could move up as high as No. 8.

The Dallas Mavericks clinched a spot in the first round of the playoffs with a 114-110 win over the Toronto Raptors. That means only the Trail Blazers could potentially fall out of the top six in the West (and only the Lakers could move in).

At the top of the standings, the Philadelphia 76ers clinched the No. 1 seed in the East by defeating the Orlando Magic 122-97.

Here's a look at the latest NBA playoff picture, followed by several predictions for how the rest of the weekend will unfold.