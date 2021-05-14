Ranking the 10 Best Tag Teams in Wrestling Today

0 of 10

Photo credit: All Elite Wrestling

Fans of tag team wrestling rejoiced when Jimmy Uso made his long-awaited return to WWE on the May 7 edition of SmackDown.

Although his reunion with his twin brother was rocky because of Jey's alliance with Roman Reigns, viewers are clamoring to see them make their way back to the top of the blue brand's tag division. After all, The Usos haven't competed together since March 21, 2020.

The duo are one of the best tag teams in the world, but it's tough to rank them among the top-10 pairings today because they haven't wrestled in over a year. Even more, they haven't held tag team gold since April 2019. That will probably change if they can settle their differences soon and regain their usual chemistry.

WWE could use a dominant duo like them right now. The company has had a habit of putting tag team wrestling on the back burner outside of NXT. Fortunately, though, All Elite Wrestling, Impact and New Japan Pro-Wrestling offer a great alternative for viewers who love the time-honored tradition.

Let's take a look at the 10 best tag teams in wrestling today.