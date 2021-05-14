Ranking the 10 Best Tag Teams in Wrestling Today

Ranking the 10 Best Tag Teams in Wrestling TodayMay 14, 2021
Fans of tag team wrestling rejoiced when Jimmy Uso made his long-awaited return to WWE on the May 7 edition of SmackDown.
Although his reunion with his twin brother was rocky because of Jey's alliance with Roman Reigns, viewers are clamoring to see them make their way back to the top of the blue brand's tag division. After all, The Usos haven't competed together since March 21, 2020.
The duo are one of the best tag teams in the world, but it's tough to rank them among the top-10 pairings today because they haven't wrestled in over a year. Even more, they haven't held tag team gold since April 2019. That will probably change if they can settle their differences soon and regain their usual chemistry.
WWE could use a dominant duo like them right now. The company has had a habit of putting tag team wrestling on the back burner outside of NXT. Fortunately, though, All Elite Wrestling, Impact and New Japan Pro-Wrestling offer a great alternative for viewers who love the time-honored tradition.
Let's take a look at the 10 best tag teams in wrestling today.
10. FinJuice
The Impact world tag team champions were the first New Japan stars to come to the U.S. as a part of the companies' new partnership. In February, they made their Impact debut and won its tag team titles a month later at Sacrifice.
As young lions, David Finlay and Juice Robinson trained together in the NJPW dojo in 2015. In August 2017, they formed FinJuice as members of Taguchi Japan and worked as a tag team up until the end of the year.
Robinson had success as a singles competitor the following year, winning the IWGP United States Championship. But he and Finlay reformed FinJuice in 2018 to compete in the World Tag League. Although they didn't make it to the finals, they returned a year later to defeat Evil and Sanada and become the 2019 winners. Then, they went on to successfully challenge the Guerillas of Destiny for the IWGP Tag Team Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 14.
FinJuice only held the titles for 28 days but they've become a staple in the tag division, advancing to the finals of the 2020 World Tag League. Look to see more of this eccentric team as they bridge the gap between NJPW and Impact.
9. MSK
Wes Lee and Nash Carter have made an impact as the newest members of the NXT roster, but they made a name for themselves as The Rascalz at smaller companies over the last two years before they signed with WWE.
The duo won tag team gold with PWG, CZW and AAW. They also had a memorable run with Impact, delivering excellent matches with The North and The Motor City Machine Guns. They left the company in November when Lee and Carter joined NXT.
As MSK, they showcased their inventive offense en route to winning the 2021 men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. At NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver, Lee and Carter defeated The Grizzled Young Veterans and Legado Del Fantasma to win the vacant tag titles.
The black-and-gold brand has been the home to several talented teams, and MSK will carry on the legacy of top-notch tag team wrestling.
8. The Briscoe Brothers
The Briscoe Brothers have been active for over 20 years, and they stand out from the pack as great in-ring performers and distinct characters.
Mark and Jay Briscoe make up a decorated team that has competed all over the world, but they're probably known best for their time with Ring of Honor and their short run with NJPW.
The real-life brothers hold the record for the most ROH World Tag Team Championship reigns with 11. In June 2016, they won the IWGP Tag Team Championship at NJPW Dominion following their debut at Wrestle Kingdom 10.
Recently, the Sandy Fork, Delaware natives went through some struggles that culminated in a one-on-one match on ROH's 500th episode. However, they seem to be back on track and ready to continue making their mark as a tag team.
7. The Street Profits
The Street Profits have been a pleasant surprise over the last few years, and it's impossible not to get drawn in by Montez Ford's infectious energy and unmistakable star power.
He and Angelo Dawkins bring the right combination of charisma and athleticism to the table. It's evident every time they make their way to the ring or Dawkins executes the Cash-Out and Ford caps it off with the best frog splash in the business.
The Street Profits are the second WWE tag team triple-crown champions as they have held the NXT, Raw and SmackDown tag titles.
Many fans may not realize it but they were the longest-reigning Raw tag team champions. Their 223-day record was the longest tenure since the belt became brand exclusive. These accolades earned them the rank of No. 5 on the inaugural PWI Tag Team 50 list last fall.
6. Roppongi 3K
In October 2017, Rocky Romero reintroduced Yoh and Sho as Roppongi 3K, and the new flashy junior heavyweights would go on to dominate the tag division for the next few years.
At King of Pro-Wrestling, the team defeated Funky Future for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship in their first title match. In the months that followed, Roppongi 3K became the first reigning champions to win the Super Jr. Tag Tournament. Even more, they've won the annual event three years straight, making them the first three-time winners.
At Wrestle Kingdom 14, Roppongi 3K secured their first win in the Tokyo Dome when they beat El Phantasmo and Taji Ishimori and earned their fourth championship win. However, they were forced to vacate the titles after Yoh suffered a torn ACL. The team reunited this year at Sakura Genesis 2021 to become five-time champions.
5. The Lucha Brothers
The Lucha Brothers are the most dynamic and awe-inspiring tag team in professional wrestling. Rey Fenix is a phenomenal high-flyer, and Penta El Zero M brings hard-hitting offense and an unmatched mystique.
In AEW's first year, the masked duo had some incredible matches with The Young Bucks, but they've also won titles with Impact, House of Glory, AAW, MLW, PWG and AAA. The reigning two-time AAA world tag team champions have held belts for 698 days, the longest consecutive reign to date.
The Lucha Brothers also competed in the first AEW world tag team championship match but fell to SoCal Uncensored. Penta and Fenix have yet to find success as a team with the company, but it's only a matter of time because they have won gold just about everywhere else they've worked.
4. Guerrillas of Destiny
In February 2016, The Guerrillas of Destiny essentially replaced Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson as Bullet Club's heavyweight tag team when the latter pair signed with WWE. Ever since, Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa have ruled over New Japan's tag division.
Nobody moves like Tonga; he's smooth, spellbinding and athletic. But don't let that fool you because he and Loa will brutally beat your favorite team down and demoralize them in the process.
The Guerillas of Destiny defeated Togi Makabe and Tomoaki Honma to win the IWGP Tag Team Championship for the first time Invasion Attack 2016. The real-life brothers currently hold the record for the most reigns with the title as a team with seven.
At the end of 2020, they were ranked No. 6 on the PWI Tag Team 50 list and won their first World Tag League trophies.
3. The New Day
The New Day initially stumbled out of the gate with an outdated and miscast gospel gimmick, but the trio transformed the act into WWE's greatest modern tag team.
Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods achieved much more than many fans would have predicted after their debut on the 28 November, 2014 episode of SmackDown.
The longest-reigning WWE tag team champions held the title for 483 days during their second tenure before the brand split. That achievement alone would be enough to cement their legacy but The Purveyors of Positivity didn't stop there. The 11-time world titleholders have been the most consistent team in the company for the last five years.
The stable also contributed to the best WrestleMania moment in recent memory when Kingston achieved his childhood dream to become WWE champion at the MetLife Stadium in 2019. The visual of Big E and Woods lifting their stablemate up on their shoulders will go down in history and they've managed to win more championship gold together over the last two years.
2. The Young Bucks
The Young Bucks are the most polarizing tag team in professional wrestling, but they're also arguably the most successful. No other pairing has done more to make tag team wrestling a spectacle big enough to headline a major pay-per-view.
It's easy to hate Matt and Nick Jackson's gaudy fashion sense, spot-heavy matches and braggadocious attitude. But even their loudest detractors can't discount the fact that they're proven winners. The Young Bucks have tag team gold all over the world.
The 2013 Super Jr. Tag Tournament winners hold the record for the most reigns as IWGP junior heavyweight tag team champions with seven. They're also only the second team to win both the IWGP junior and heavyweight tag team titles, and the first to win all three of NJPW's team championships.
The AEW world tag team champions are finally hitting a stride as heels again atop of the most stacked tag division in the industry.
Some viewers who didn't watch their run with New Japan or other indie promotions may not understand their appeal, but this is closer to the act that made them so much fun to root against.
1. FTR
FTR may not be the focal point of AEW's tag team division, but they are the most talented and well-versed duo in the industry. These guys are committed to the tradition of tag team wrestling and have delivered some classic matches over the last five years.
As The Revival, the no-nonsense pairing became the first two-time NXT tag team champions and later the first WWE tag team triple crown champions. To date, FTR is the only team to hold all three titles as well as the AEW World Tag Team Championship. In November, Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood landed the number one spot on the first PWI Tag Team 50 ranking.
FTR doesn't have as many title wins or accolades as some of the other teams on this list but you can't discount their dedication to tag team wrestling. Wheeler and Harwood also aren't titleholders at the moment but they're still undefeated in 2021. They will inevitably hold championship gold again and create more unforgettable moments like their match with The Young Buck at Full Gear or their instant classic with DIY at NXT TakeOver: Toronto.