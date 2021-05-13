Power Ranking Every NFL Defense After the 2021 Draft

32 of 32

2020 Points-Allowed Rank: No. 8

2020 Yards-Allowed Rank: No. 6

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn't rank in the top-five in either total or scoring defense last year, but those stats don't tell the whole story.

The Bucs transformed into a much better team following their Week 13 bye, ripping off eight consecutive wins to capture the franchise's second Super Bowl championship. Upgrading from Jameis Winston to Tom Brady under center was the main catalyst for the title, but it would be difficult to overstate just how important the defense was during Tampa's late surge.

Fortunately, the Bucs understood this and made it a priority to retain nearly every key contributor from their Super Bowl run. In fact, the Bucs bring back all 11 defensive players who started in the Super Bowl. The marquee defensive re-signing was pass-rusher Shaq Barrett, who came to terms on a four-year, $72 million contract. Tampa also inked defensive tackles Ndamukong Suh and Rakeem Nunez-Roches to new deals.

With little to no glaring needs going into the draft, the Bucs were able to supplement their veteran-laden defense with a high-ceiling prospect in Joe Tryon. The Washington product is still a bit raw, but has all the physical traits and tools to become a great player in the NFL once he develops. Tampa Bay also scored a potential rotational linebacker in K.J. Britt with a fifth-round pick.

Barring injuries or other unforeseen circumstances, the Bucs will feature the top defense in the NFL next year and will be a force to be reckoned with during their title defense.