Celtics Players Who Need to Boost Trade Value in 2021 Playoffs

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics entered the 2020-21 NBA season with championship dreams, and they will almost assuredly exit it with a ticket to the play-in tournament.

Brad Stevens' squad ranks among the Association's biggest disappointments, and even the arrival of the postseason only offers so much relief since the Shamrocks will have to play it without Jaylen Brown, whose campaign is finished because of a torn ligament in his left wrist.

Obviously, the Celtics won't have the year they were hoping for, but they could still make some progress in the postseason.

Winning games would be a welcome source of short-term relief, but the biggest long-term prize might be a spike in trade value for the following three players.