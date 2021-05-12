X

    Video: OJ Simpson Laughs at 33-Year-Old Tim Tebow Playing TE, Says 'Good Luck'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2021

    FILE - In this July 20, 2017 file photo, former NFL football star O.J. Simpson appears via video for his parole hearing at the Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nev. A Las Vegas Strip hotel-casino is denying that Simpson was defamed when employees banned him from the property in November 2017 and a celebrity news site reported the paroled former football hero had been drunk, disruptive and unruly. In recent court filings, the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas rejects Simpsonâ€™s argument that his reputation was damaged by unnamed hotel staff member accounts cited in a TMZ report saying he was prohibited from returning after visits to a steakhouse and cocktail lounge. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, Pool)
    Jason Bean/Associated Press

    Hall of Famer O.J. Simpson is skeptical about whether Tim Tebow will make a positive impact on the field for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    In a video published on Twitter on Wednesday, Simpson wondered whether the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner, who is now 33 years old, can make a successful transition to tight end at this point in his career:

    Tebow isn't officially a member of the Jaguars just yet, but ESPN's Michael DiRocco reported Tuesday he is expected to sign a one-year deal "later this week or next week."

    Many called for Tebow to move to tight end years ago once it became clear he wasn't cut out to be a quarterback in the NFL. He told The Dan Patrick Show in 2016 that he had been approached by teams about playing a different position but balked at the idea.

    The 73-year-old Simpson spent 11 years in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers before retiring aged 32. He is 21st on the league's career rushing leaders list.

    Following his career, he was charged with the 1994 murder of his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in one of the most high-profile cases in United States history. Simpson was acquitted of the murder charges, but he later served nine years in prison after being convicted of committing armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon in a Las Vegas hotel in 2007.

