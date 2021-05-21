Ranking the Worst Floppers in the NBA Since 2000

0 of 9

Eric Gay/Associated Press

Playing in the NBA requires more than just being an elite athlete. The ability to navigate the court, evade defenders and frustrate scorers is truly an art.

But sometimes, it's performance art.

In a physical game, players can occasionally get away with faking a foul. Whether it's on offense or defense, they pretend to draw extra contact, feign taking a charge or attempt some other ploy to attract the referee's attention.

Everyone flops. That's been a part of the NBA for many decades. But in the last 20 years, several players have become known for their penchant to, shall we say, put their imagination into action.

Our ranking of the NBA's most notable floppers is subjective, but it considers the reputation of players and number of memorable flops.