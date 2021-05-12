X

    Alperen Sengun Declares for 2021 NBA Draft; Projected to Be Picked in Lottery

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 12, 2021
    Turkish basketball player Alperen Sengun has officially declared for the 2021 NBA draft. 

    Sengun, 18, explained his decision in an email interview with ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

    "At the beginning of the season, I didn't think my performance would be this high, but with every passing game I felt I could do more and more," he said. "I believe that there are no limits for me to get better as a basketball player."

    Givony called Sengun a "dominant interior scorer with preternatural instincts crashing the glass, creating for teammates, getting in passing lanes, and protecting the rim." 

    Per Givony, NBA scouts have compared Sengun's game to Kevin Love and Domantas Sabonis. 

    Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Sengun ranked as the No. 19 overall prospect in this year's class. He projected the 6'10" center would be selected No. 24 overall by the Houston Rockets in his most recent mock draft. 

    Sengun is playing for Besiktas in the Turkish Basketball Super League. He is averaging 19.2 points on 64.6 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 29 appearances this season. 

    Prior to joining Besiktas, Sengun spent time with Bandirma Kirmizi and Teksut Bandirma. He also won a silver medal with Turkey at the FIBA Europe U-18 Championship in 2019. 

