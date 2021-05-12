X

    UFC Icon Anderson Silva Says 'I Think MMA for Me Is Done' Ahead of Boxing Fight

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 12, 2021
    Anderson Silva, of Brazil, squats before a middleweight mixed martial arts bout against Derek Brunson at UFC 208 Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in New York. Silva won the fight. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    Anderson Silva's historic mixed martial arts career appears over. 

    In an interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani, Silva said he thinks "MMA for me is done" as he prepares for his upcoming boxing match against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

    "Because it's hard to train MMA," he explained. "It's hard to stay training in a good level because you hurt yourself a lot. Now I just try to enjoy. I don't need to prove nothing for anybody. I just try to enjoy every single moment I fight in different sports. And that's it."

    Silva's UFC career likely ended with a TKO loss to Uriah Hall at a UFC Fight Night event last October. 

    In a post on Instagram the day after that defeat, Silva wrote a goodbye message to mixed martial arts. 

    "Good morning, my people. Today is a different day for a simple reason, say goodbye to an entire life dedicated to my sport," Silva said, per MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz. "Yesterday was so special, I went there to do what I love. I didn't imagine I would be as happy as I am now. Even in defeat, I'm feeling at peace."

    UFC President Dana White told reporters after the event he "shouldn't have let" Silva fight but did it out of respect for everything he's achieved in the sport. 

    Silva went 1-7 with one no-contest in his last nine UFC bouts. The Spider had a 17-fight undefeated streak between 2006 and 2012 that included 11 consecutive wins in UFC middleweight title fights. 

    Even though Silva's MMA career looks over, he will return to the boxing ring for the third time. His 10-round bout against Chavez will be held June 19 at Jalisco Stadium in Jalisco, Mexico. 

    Silva has a 1-1 career record as a boxer, but he hasn't competed in the sport since Aug. 2005. 

