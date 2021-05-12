Russell Wilson, Ciara Land Contract to Produce Series, Films for Amazon Studios

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Russell Wilson and Ciara have signed a first-look deal with Amazon Studios to produce movies and television series for the streaming giant.

Per Alexandra Del Rosario of Deadline.com, the couple's Why Not You Productions company will help develop content for Amazon as part of the agreement.

"We're so excited and honored to work with Amazon Studios," Wilson and Ciara said in a statement. "They've quickly become one of the most exciting studios in entertainment and have shown a strong belief in our vision to bring inspiring stories to the world. We can't wait to begin our work together."

Wilson and Ciara, who married in 2016, launched their production company in 2019.

In an interview with Chris Gardner of The Hollywood Reporter, Wilson explained the goal of Why Not You Productions is "to tell stories that connect with the world and to the emotions."

The company is currently executive producing a film adaptation of Not Without Hope from director Rupert Wainwright. It's an adaptation of the 2010 non-fiction book about a boating accident in which all four men on board were stuck in the Gulf of Mexico for hours.

Three of the men, including former NFL players Marquis Cooper and Corey Smith, died in the accident. Nick Schuyler, who co-authored the book, was the sole survivor.