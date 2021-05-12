49ers Legend Joe Montana to Be Subject of New Docuseries on Peacock

Uncredited/Associated Press

Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Montana is going to be the subject of a docuseries.

Per Alex Weprin of The Hollywood Reporter, the series is in development at Peacock and will chronicle Montana's "career from high school to Notre Dame to the NFL."

NFL Films is producing the series for the streaming site. An airdate has yet been announced.

In addition to Montana's participation, the series will feature interviews with "celebrities, former teammates, coaches and mentees" of the San Francisco 49ers legend.

After spending five years at Notre Dame, Montana was an unheralded third-round draft pick by the 49ers in 1979.

Running Bill Walsh's West Coast offense, he developed into one of the greatest quarterbacks in NFL history. He led the 49ers to the franchise's first Super Bowl victory in his first full year as a starting quarterback in 1981.

San Francisco won four Super Bowls in nine seasons from 1981 to 1989, and Montana was named Super Bowl MVP three times. He won the NFL MVP award in back-to-back years in 1989 and 1990.

Montana's 127.8 passer rating in the Super Bowl is the highest in NFL history. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2000. The 49ers retired his No. 16 jersey in 1997.