Free Agents Packers Should Pursue After 2021 NFL Draft

0 of 3

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

One of the Green Bay Packers' top weaknesses in 2021 could be their offensive line.

The Packers are relying on a handful of young offensive linemen to replace Corey Linsley at center, and they need to be patient with David Bakhtiari’s recovery from the season-ending knee injury he suffered at the end of 2020.

Green Bay tried to address its offensive line needs by adding Ohio State's Josh Myers in the second round of the 2021 NFL draft. Myers could help reinforce the interior at guard or center, but the team could still be vulnerable at offensive tackle.

If the Packers want more security for Aaron Rodgers, they could approach the free-agent market, where there are a few notable names still available.

It would also help Green Bay if it looked at the defensive line, which it did not address until the fifth round of the draft.

As always, there will be discussion about surrounding Rodgers with more weapons, but it may be hard to find some quality at running back or wide receiver on the free-agent market.