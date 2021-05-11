Video: Giants Prospect Drew Robinson Hits 1st HR Since Losing Eye

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

It's rare that fans of every baseball team can cheer for a single home run, but that happened Tuesday during a Triple-A game between the Sacramento River Cats and Las Vegas Aviators.

Sacramento right fielder Drew Robinson launched a solo homer in the top of the second inning to give his team a 4-1 lead. It was anything but a typical early game home run, though, as it was Robinson's first since he lost his eye in an attempted suicide.

In February, he talked to ESPN's Jeff Passan about his mental health and suicide attempt in April 2020.

Robinson spent 20 hours alone in his home after shooting himself in the head but eventually called 911. His eye was removed after he was hospitalized, and he was eventually outfitted with a prosthetic one.

He is now back in the minor leagues as he tries to reach the majors again after playing 100 total games for the Texas Rangers and St. Louis Cardinals from 2017 through 2019.