Tom Brady 'Fearful' of Retiring: I Don't Think the Final Story Has Been Written

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady will turn 44 in August, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion still believes he "[has] a lot to give" in the NFL.

    Brady discussed his future on Hodinkee Radio (via Jenna Lemoncelli of the New York Post) recently.

    "I think there's a lot of time and energy still focused on being a great quarterback, that when that's done, although I'm a little fearful of it ending, I am open to the belief that there will be a lot of opportunities for me to do things that I haven't had a chance to do that I really think I can help a lot of people," he said.

    The future Hall of Famer added he's not yet contemplating everything that retirement would mean.

    "I think I'm just hanging on to those last moments where I still feel like I have the competitive desire to train hard and put my team in a position to succeed," he said. "I took on a big challenge going to Tampa, I don't think the final story has been written yet."

    There really isn't much left for Brady to achieve.

    The 14-time Pro Bowler was already almost universally considered the greatest quarterback of all time, and the Bucs' victory in Super Bowl LV only strengthened his case. He also got a head-to-head victory over Patrick Mahomes, the only potential contender for his GOAT crown for the foreseeable future.

    Brady could've walked away on top, which rarely happens with legendary athletes. However, he's clearly not ready to retire, and he signed an extension that's likely to keep him around Tampa Bay through at least 2022.

