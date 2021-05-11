Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. Tests Positive for COVID-19, Placed on 10-Day IL

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

The San Diego Padres will be without shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. for the immediate future.

On Tuesday, they announced they placed Tatis, Jurickson Profar and Jorge Mateo on the injured list because of the league's health and safety protocols. The team will announce corresponding roster moves prior to Tuesday's game against the Colorado Rockies.

Manager Jayce Tingler told reporters Tatis tested positive for COVID-19, while Profar and Mateo are in contact tracing.

Tatis also spent time on the injured list this season because of a shoulder injury suffered during a swing. Fortunately for the 22-year-old and the Padres, he avoided surgery.

In 26 games this year, he is slashing .240/.315/.552 with nine home runs, 14 RBI and seven stolen bases.

While the slash numbers are down from his .277/.366/.571 during the shortened 2020 campaign, Ronald Acuna Jr. of the Atlanta Braves is the only player in the National League with more home runs this season.

Look for Ha-Seong Kim or Jake Cronenworth to play shortstop while Tatis is sidelined, especially since the versatile Mateo is not an option.

The Padres will also be without Profar, who can play across the outfield and in the infield if needed. He is slashing .234/.333/.308 with one home run, 10 RBI and five stolen bases in 34 games this season.

San Diego sits in second place in the National League West at 19-16, which is two games behind the San Francisco Giants.