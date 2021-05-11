Yankees Announce Phil Nevin Had 'Breakthrough' Positive COVID-19 Test

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Yankees third base coach Phil Nevin tested positive for COVID-19, manager Aaron Boone told reporters Tuesday.

"We have a breakthrough positive involving 3B Coach Phil Nevin, who is fully vaccinated," the Yankees said in a statement. "He is currently under quarantine protocol in Tampa. Under MLB's guidance and advice, and with its assistance, additional testing and contact tracing are ongoing."

Boone also told reporters he expected the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays to be played as scheduled Tuesday night.

Boone said no other coaches have had confirmed positive tests, per James Wagner of the New York Times.

Bench coach Carlos Mendoza will take over for Nevin at third, and Mario Garza, who is the team's baseball development coordinator, will coach first. Reggie Willits is the Yankees' usual first base coach in addition to his role as the team's outfield instructor.

Nevin, 50, played 12 years in the major leagues from 1995 to 2006. He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1992 draft. The ex-CSU Fullerton star posted an .814 OPS and 208 home runs with seven different teams.

He's been coaching since 2008, including three-year stints leading the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens and Reno Aces. Nevin became the San Francisco Giants' third base coach in 2017 before joining Boone's Yankees staff at the same position for the 2018 season.