Bucs GM Told Tom Brady He Can Play Until He's 50 If QB Feels Capable

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Tom Brady will be 44 years old during the 2021 NFL season, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are hoping the quarterback sticks around as long as possible.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht told the Rich Eisen Show that Brady has given no indication he wants to retire:

"I told him if he wants to play until he's 50, and he still feels like he can play, he can still play until he's 50," Licht said (h/t Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk).

Tampa Bay is unlikely to complain any time soon after Brady helped the team win the Super Bowl last season. The franchise had gone 12 straight years without a playoff appearance, but the three-time MVP helped turn things around in his first year after signing as a free agent.

While the defense was a key part of the success in the playoffs, Brady showed he can still contribute at a high level with 4,633 passing yards and 40 touchdowns during the regular season and winning Super Bowl MVP. The two sides agreed on an extension this offseason that keeps him under contract through at least 2022.

The Buccaneers did use a second-round draft pick on quarterback Kyle Trask as a potential future option under center, although it's clear this will be Brady's job as long as he wants it.