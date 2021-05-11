Robert Woods to Wear No. 2 Jersey for Rams After Jalen Ramsey Expressed Interest

Jae Hong/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Rams announced Tuesday that wide receiver Robert Woods will switch from No. 17 to No. 2, taking advantage of the NFL's rule change that allows more players to wear single-digit numbers.

Woods wore the number at Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, California, and during his collegiate career at USC.

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey also expressed interest in No. 2 in April, and he tried to convince Woods to stick with No. 17:

The 29-year-old wideout told NBC Sports' PFT Live (via Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire) he was eager for the opportunity to change his number.

"Yeah, right away. Definitely," Woods said. "Just being No. 2 my whole life, always was the deuce—'the deuce is loose'—so just being able to get the 2 back, playing in L.A., wore it at USC, all the local fans. It's really rare. Gotta jump on that opportunity to wear the 2 in the hometown. It's a must."

Asked about Ramsey's interest, he had another number in mind for the corner, but it's one that hasn't been approved by the NFL.

"I know he's Jalen 2.0, but we might just have to have him wear No. 0. Bring that into play," Woods told PFT Live. "That'll be a conversation we gotta have, but he knows who's in it and who's been rockin' it. ... It's too late. He never wore it. He doesn't know how to wear it."

Ramsey has worn No. 20 in the NFL after wearing Nos. 8 and 13 at Florida State.