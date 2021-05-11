X

    Blackhawks Announcer Pat Foley Apologizes for On-Air Suicide Remark

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2021

    A crowd of about 15,000 people watch the Stanley Cup champion Chicago Blackhawks at their first NHL practice practice and scrimmage of the season at the United Center on Saturday Sept. 18, 2010 in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Cherney)
    Charles Cherney/Associated Press

    Chicago Blackhawks TV announcer Pat Foley apologized after his on-air suicide reference during Monday's game against the Dallas Stars, via Phil Rosenthal of the Chicago Tribune.

    Discussing the NHL's COVID-19 pandemic protocols, Foley said he would not have been able to follow the rules.

    "Had I been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head," he said on NBC Sports Chicago.

    The veteran announcer called games remotely this season rather than follow the team for road games. Those in the traveling parties were required to follow strict protocols during the year to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including the consistent use of masks as well as minimal travel outside the hotel.

    Players were not allowed to go to restaurants or bars during the season.

    After Foley's remark was criticized on social media, the announcer apologized.

    "I wish I didn't say that," he said on Monday's broadcast. "I'm sorry if I offended some folks. Apparently I did, so I apologize."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Foley has been announcing games for the Blackhawks for 38 years either on television or the radio. Monday's game was the final one of the year for the squad, which failed to earn a playoff spot after finishing 24-25-7.

    Related

      Who's Your MVP?

      Debating between Hart Trophy favorites Matthews, McDavid ➡️

      Who's Your MVP?
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Who's Your MVP?

      NHL.com
      via NHL.com

      Jones Future with Jackets Uncertain 🍿

      Jones Future with Jackets Uncertain 🍿
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Jones Future with Jackets Uncertain 🍿

      NHL.com
      via NHL.com

      Eichel Hasn't Asked for Trade

      Despite sides not talking for a few weeks, Sabres star hasn't officially asked to be moved (LeBrun)

      Eichel Hasn't Asked for Trade
      NHL logo
      NHL

      Eichel Hasn't Asked for Trade

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley apologizes for ‘bullet in my head’ remark during broadcast

      Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley apologizes for ‘bullet in my head’ remark during broadcast
      Chicago Blackhawks logo
      Chicago Blackhawks

      Blackhawks announcer Pat Foley apologizes for ‘bullet in my head’ remark during broadcast

      Chicago Sun-Times
      via Chicago Sun-Times