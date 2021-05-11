Blackhawks Announcer Pat Foley Apologizes for On-Air Suicide Remark

Charles Cherney/Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks TV announcer Pat Foley apologized after his on-air suicide reference during Monday's game against the Dallas Stars, via Phil Rosenthal of the Chicago Tribune.

Discussing the NHL's COVID-19 pandemic protocols, Foley said he would not have been able to follow the rules.

"Had I been traveling with the team this year, I might have put a bullet in my head," he said on NBC Sports Chicago.

The veteran announcer called games remotely this season rather than follow the team for road games. Those in the traveling parties were required to follow strict protocols during the year to limit the spread of the coronavirus, including the consistent use of masks as well as minimal travel outside the hotel.

Players were not allowed to go to restaurants or bars during the season.

After Foley's remark was criticized on social media, the announcer apologized.

"I wish I didn't say that," he said on Monday's broadcast. "I'm sorry if I offended some folks. Apparently I did, so I apologize."

Foley has been announcing games for the Blackhawks for 38 years either on television or the radio. Monday's game was the final one of the year for the squad, which failed to earn a playoff spot after finishing 24-25-7.