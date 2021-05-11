X

    Anna Wilson, Sister of Seahawks QB Russell, to Return to Stanford for 6th Season

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2021

    Stanford's Anna Wilson dribbles during an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in the Final Four semifinals of the Women's NCAA tournament Friday, April 2, 2021, at the Alamodome in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press

    Stanford guard Anna Wilson is planning to return for the 2021-22 season.

    The fifth-year senior, who is the younger sister of Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson, confirmed Monday she intends to suit up for one more year. She told the Associated Press' Janie McCauley the chance to return is "just a really awesome opportunity to have."

    Wilson's comments came outside Chase Center before the national championship-winning Cardinal were honored during the Golden State Warriors' 119-116 victory over the Utah Jazz. She expressed frustration at the somewhat informal nature of her announcement:

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

