Anna Wilson, Sister of Seahawks QB Russell, to Return to Stanford for 6th Season

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Stanford guard Anna Wilson is planning to return for the 2021-22 season.

The fifth-year senior, who is the younger sister of Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson, confirmed Monday she intends to suit up for one more year. She told the Associated Press' Janie McCauley the chance to return is "just a really awesome opportunity to have."

Wilson's comments came outside Chase Center before the national championship-winning Cardinal were honored during the Golden State Warriors' 119-116 victory over the Utah Jazz. She expressed frustration at the somewhat informal nature of her announcement:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.