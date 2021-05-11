Anna Wilson, Sister of Seahawks QB Russell, to Return to Stanford for 6th Season

Anna Wilson, Sister of Seahawks QB Russell, to Return to Stanford for 6th SeasonMay 11, 2021
Stanford guard Anna Wilson is planning to return for the 2021-22 season.
The fifth-year senior, who is the younger sister of Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson, confirmed Monday she intends to suit up for one more year. She told the Associated Press' Janie McCauley the chance to return is "just a really awesome opportunity to have."
Wilson's comments came outside Chase Center before the national championship-winning Cardinal were honored during the Golden State Warriors' 119-116 victory over the Utah Jazz. She expressed frustration at the somewhat informal nature of her announcement:
Anna Wilson @a_willy03
Frustrated in the way this was released. I feel cheated of the space needed to explain what this year has meant to me, why I chose to come back & how my teammates have played a role. I didn’t publicize yet; I hadn’t formalized the words that describe all Stanford has meant to me. https://t.co/GLkza41wlX
